A Center for History & Learning

We invite you to explore the origins and diversity of Pennsylvania and the United States, from the colonial period and the nation's founding to the experience of contemporary life. Conduct research in the online catalogs, browse our exhibits and publications, and join us in preserving and understanding our heritage as a diverse and dynamic people.
Featured
Perhaps best known today as Broadway's answer to "How can history be made relevant," to contemporaries Alexander Hamilton was notorious for his support of central banking. In the 19th century, however, it was another banker that stole the spotlight: Philadelphian Nicholas Biddle.
The Historical Society of Pennsylvania (HSP) is partnering with the International Society for British Genealogy & Family History (ISBGFH) to explore various educational opportunities for researchers to explore their British Isles
From the city's first elderly care organization to foreign-born soldiers serving in the "War to End All Wars," discover hidden stories from Philadelphia's 300-plus-year history this spring with HSP.
As thousands gather on the Delaware's banks to celebrate via historical reenactment George Washington's surprise Christmas Day crossing in 1776, consider how very nearly it wasn't pulled off.
