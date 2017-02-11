Please note: The Historical Society of Pennsylvania will be closing at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, January 27. Regular Library hours will resume on Tuesday, January 31. We apologize for any inconvenience.

 

A Center for History & Learning

We invite you to explore the origins and diversity of Pennsylvania and the United States, from the colonial period and the nation's founding to the experience of contemporary life. Conduct research in the online catalogs, browse our exhibits and publications, and join us in preserving and understanding our heritage as a diverse and dynamic people.

Previous Pause Next