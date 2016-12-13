A Center for History & Learning

A city gem of silver and gold Philadelphians looking to bejewel their Christmas sweethearts at the turn of the 20th century did not go to Jared; they went to Samuel Kind.

HSP Launches Two New Databases for Genealogists, Scholars The Historical Society of Pennsylvania (HSP) is pleased to announce the addition of two new databases to its HSP Encounters system: the Russian Brotherhood insurance claim records (1900-1953), and the Philadelphia public school records (1835-1907), the first of a twelve-volume set.